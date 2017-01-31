NC county GOP chief removes remarks on women's march

Monroe --The chairman of Union County Republican Party says he's removed a Facebook post in which he referred to the Women's March in Washington as "the hag and ho' show."
Roger Stanton told The Charlotte Observer (http://bit.ly/2knpzNP) he wrote the post after an encounter with some Washington protesters.
Stanton told the newspaper was not his usual tone and he wishes he had expressed his opinion of the march differently.
Stanton was in Washington for President Trump's inauguration Jan. 20. He said he encountered protesters the next day.
Stanton said many people are saying things they would not typically say. He says emotions are taking over and seldom lead to positive results.
North Carolina Democratic Party spokesman Mike Gwin called Stanton's comments part of a "disturbing trend."
___
