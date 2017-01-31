POLITICS

NC county GOP chief removes remarks on women's march

Roger Stanton (Facebook)

Monroe --
The chairman of Union County Republican Party says he's removed a Facebook post in which he referred to the Women's March in Washington as "the hag and ho' show."

Roger Stanton told The Charlotte Observer (http://bit.ly/2knpzNP) he wrote the post after an encounter with some Washington protesters.

Stanton told the newspaper was not his usual tone and he wishes he had expressed his opinion of the march differently.

Stanton was in Washington for President Trump's inauguration Jan. 20. He said he encountered protesters the next day.

Stanton said many people are saying things they would not typically say. He says emotions are taking over and seldom lead to positive results.

North Carolina Democratic Party spokesman Mike Gwin called Stanton's comments part of a "disturbing trend."

___

Information from: The Charlotte Observer, http://www.charlotteobserver.com
Related Topics:
politicsnorth carolina news
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
POLITICS
From 538: Trump is doing what he said he'd do
Trump replaces government leaders in wake of controversy
Cooper visits Fayetteville to assess Matthew recovery
Dozens protest Cabinet picks outside Tillis' office
More Politics
Top Stories
Peep holes drilled in I-40 rest area bathrooms
Billionaire drug lord wants taxpayers to pay legal bills
Man shot during argument over bright headlights
Franklin Graham updates stance on refugee ban
Silver Alert issued for missing 14-year-old Cary girl
Substitute teacher accused of assault taught at 8 schools
Trump replaces government leaders in wake of controversy
Show More
Car sought in fatal Fayetteville hotel shooting
Accused school bus stop rapist facing new charges
Wake authorities investigating three store robberies
North Carolina man, 72, accused of killing wife
Police: 50-60 guns stolen in 'organized' gun show theft
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Demonstrators protest Trump immigration policy
Mary Tyler Moore through the years
PHOTOS: Meet the Puppy Bowl starting line-up
PHOTOS: N.C. State beats Duke in Durham for first time since 1995
More Photos