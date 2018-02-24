POLITICS

NC GOP dismiss claims by Democrats of breaking election laws

EMBED </>More Videos

Wake County Republicans protesting outside NC Democratic Party Headquarters (WTVD)

Timothy Pulliam
North Carolina Republicans are urging state Democratic leaders to stop a complaint alleging they broke the law in their efforts to recruit state house and senate candidates for the 2018 midterm elections.

Saturday the GOP used the state Democratic headquarters in downtown Raleigh as a backdrop to fight back those claims.

"This complaint is nothing more than a bad game of go fishing," said Robin Hayes, chairman of the NC GOP.

The complaint was filed this week to the Department of Justice's Consumer Protection Division.

Democratic leaders allege an unknown caller received a recorded robo call from the GOP soliciting candidates to run for office.

In the complaint, Democrats say the call was misleading without a disclaimer, and did not properly identify who was sponsoring the call. Alleged violations Dems are asking the DOJ to investigate.

During Saturday's press conference the NC GOP called a group of Democratic leaders phone-including Governor Roy Cooper.

"We will not allow you to scare us into not recruiting candidates." Said Charles Hellwig, chairman of Wake County GOP.

Attorney General Josh Stein, a Democrat, opened an investigation into the matter.

This week, he sent a letter to the Republican Party-giving the group 15 business days to respond to the complaint.

"The Republican Party should not ever be in a position to explain its lawful actions simply because the Democratic Party cannot read statute." Said John Lewis, attorney for NC GOP. "Neither should the AG office waste taxpayer dollars and valued resources in pursuing a complaint which on its face is no violation of the law."

ABC 11 reached out to the Democratic Party to get a response, but its spokesperson did not return calls or emails.

The NC GOP says it will hold its own investigation and fight the complaint.

Candidate filing for midterm elections end Wednesday, February 28.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
politicsnorth carolina news
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
POLITICS
Trump says arming teachers in schools 'Up to States'
Congress releases redacted Democratic rebuttal memo
UNC students rally for gun control
President Trump says guns only for 'gun adept teachers'
More Politics
Top Stories
Raleigh home used to support the homeless ravaged by fire
Congress releases redacted Democratic rebuttal memo
Trump says arming teachers in schools 'Up to States'
Motorcade for Rev. Billy Graham arrives in Charlotte
TOUGH TO WATCH: Uber driver robbed, nearly killed by armed men
Dog gets shot 3 times saving teen owner from burglars
NRA faces corporate backlash after latest school shooting
Fla. officer breaks down discussing school shooting response
Show More
Dash-cam video shows Durham man's final moments
Hope Mills issues warning on dam
Graham to lie in honor in U.S. Capitol Rotunda; motorcade route released
Duke Energy can charge for coal-ash cost, with a penalty
Exclusive: Wake County sheriff talks school safety
More News
Top Video
Motorcade for Rev. Billy Graham arrives in Charlotte
Hope Mills issues warning on dam
2 injured after shooting incident at Fuquay-Varina Walmart
Duke Energy can charge for coal-ash cost, with a penalty
More Video