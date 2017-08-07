POLITICS

North Carolina Republican Party executive director defends controversial Tweet about state Democrats

Dallas Woodhouse

By
RALEIGH (WTVD) --
It's not unusual for state political parties to take shots at each other; it's expected. What makes this somewhat unusual is the seriousness of the charge and the fact the man who made it, NC GOP Executive Director Dallas Woodhouse, is doubling down on.


In a response to a tweet from the State Democratic Party celebrating progress made since the passage of the Voting Rights Act (Aug. 6, 1965), Woodhouse tweeted "After they murdered blacks in Wilmington @NCDemParty, passed what they called the White Declaration of Independence."

Asked why by ABC11 Monday, Woodhouse said he's "tired of being lectured to by people with a murderous, violent history."

Woodhouse referenced the Wilmington Race Riot of 1898, in which a group of white elites in the Democratic Party organized the overthrow of the local government in Wilmington in the name of white supremacy.

"It is what it is," Woodhouse said, unapologetic. "There was a commission on it a few years ago. People don't want to admit it. They don't want to hear about it. But it's true." In 2008, the state did put together a commission on it, but the timing of Woodhouse's tweets is leaving many scratching their heads. A spokesperson for the state Democratic Party said they'd offer a comment later this afternoon.

Woodhouse said he was only responding to the tweet from the NCDP. "If they're going to talk about things like the Voting Rights Act - they kept blacks from voting for years. That is their history."
