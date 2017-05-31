The Republican-controlled House remains on track toward getting its North Carolina government budget bill approved by the end of the week.The House's top budget-writing committee prepared for hours of debate Wednesday on its two-year spending plan. Several portions of the GOP proposal already have been unveiled, with details on teacher and state employee pay expected to be released during the House Appropriations Committee meeting.The House tax proposal inside the budget released Tuesday would cost about $350 million to carry out over two years, with increases in the standard deduction and some tax breaks for businesses.The Senate already has approved a budget plan that cuts taxes more than the House seeks. The two chambers ultimately will negotiate a final budget to present to Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper.