NC House passes revised HB13 to lower K-3 class sizes

The North Carolina House of Representatives on Thursday passed a House Bill 13 compromise that continues reducing elementary school class sizes over the next two years while addressing local concerns about keeping special subject-area teachers in the classroom.The revised bill saves arts, physical education, and music this school year and delays the K-3 class size changes until 2018.House Speaker Tim Moore (R-Cleveland) said this compromise responds to local education leaders and provides more transparency to taxpayers on how public schools spend hundreds of millions in increased funding.The bill will now head to Gov. Roy Cooper's desk to be signed.