POLITICS

NC House passes revised HB13 to lower K-3 class sizes

EMBED </>More News Videos

The House voted in favor for the revised House Bill 13 (WTVD)

RALEIGH, North Carolina (WTVD) --
The North Carolina House of Representatives on Thursday passed a House Bill 13 compromise that continues reducing elementary school class sizes over the next two years while addressing local concerns about keeping special subject-area teachers in the classroom.

The revised bill saves arts, physical education, and music this school year and delays the K-3 class size changes until 2018.

House Speaker Tim Moore (R-Cleveland) said this compromise responds to local education leaders and provides more transparency to taxpayers on how public schools spend hundreds of millions in increased funding.

The bill will now head to Gov. Roy Cooper's desk to be signed.

READ MORE ABOUT HB13 HERE

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicslegislationsenatehouse of representativeseducationRaleigh
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
POLITICS
President Trump's first 100 days: A timeline
NC lawmakers OK limiting lawsuits against hog farms
No charge for woman who cast Trump vote for dead mom
Republicans override Cooper veto - shrink Court of Appeals to 12 judges
More Politics
Top Stories
Digital Dangers: Predators lurking beyond your screen
Police: Man fondled female student inside UNC library
U.S. Marshals: Fugitive sex predator possibly in NC
NC flags lowered to half-staff for slain prison officer
Doctor dragged off flight reaches settlement with United
Hurricane Matthew victims hit again
NC lawmakers OK limiting lawsuits against hog farms
Show More
Duke Energy aims to cut coal despite Trump push
Man pleads guilty to breaking 78-year-old veteran's jaw
2 American soldiers killed in Afghanistan
Man kicked off flight for using bathroom before takeoff
Cumberland Co murderer suspected of killing prison officer
More News
Top Video
NC flags lowered to half-staff for slain prison officer
Fort Bragg soldiers return home from deployment
Hurricane Matthew victims hit again
2 American soldiers killed in Afghanistan
More Video