Enough North Carolina House members agree people convicted of certain motor vehicle and boating crimes that result in death should be required to serve some time behind bars.The chamber voted 84-32 Monday night for legislation addressing the felony crimes or death by motor vehicle and death by impaired boating. State law currently allows a judge to sentence a defendant with no previous record to probation.The proposal says probation also would have to be attached to active jail or prison time equal to one-fourth of maximum sentence of imprisonment allowed under the sentencing grid, or a maximum of just over two years.Supporters of the bill now heading to the Senate say the taking of a life should require active prison time in some form.