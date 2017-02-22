NC lawmakers file bipartisan bill to repeal HB2

HB2

RALEIGH, North Carolina (WTVD) --
A fresh effort to repeal House Bill 2 was filed Wednesday at the state legislature.

House Bill 186, a bipartisan proposal to repeal the controversial HB2 was sponsored by four lawmakers.

The bill was sponsored by Republicans Rep. Ted Davis Jr., and Rep. Chuck McGrady, along with Democrats Rep. Marvin Lucas and Rep. Ken Goodman.



Among other things, HB186 proposes to repeal HB2 and "take us back to pre-Charlotte ordinance and pre-HB2."

The proposal allows cities to regulate single-occupancy bathrooms only. It allows for referendums on other changes.

The bill also proposes to expand nondiscrimination protections to match the federal standard (adds in veteran status, genetic information and pregnancy) and makes this a statewide floor.

That means under this bill, cities can exceed the statewide floor to add any additional protected categories they choose, pending a 30-day notice period.

