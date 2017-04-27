POLITICS

NC lawmakers OK limiting nuisance lawsuits against hog farms

File photo (AP Photo/M. Spencer Green)

North Carolina lawmakers are increasing protections for hog and poultry operations who may be sued by neighbors complaining that swarms of flies and the intense stink of animal waste cause a nuisance.

The House gave final approval Thursday to legislation restricting how much neighbors of high-density hog and poultry barns could collect if they prove a nuisance. The measure becomes law if it is signed by Gov. Roy Cooper.

The legislation was prompted by pending lawsuits by about 500 rural neighbors against the U.S. subsidiaries of the Chinese company that is the world's largest pork producer. The federal lawsuits primarily target Murphy-Brown, the North Carolina-based hog production division of Virginia's Smithfield Foods.

Lawmakers changed the measure so that the new limits would not apply to the pending lawsuits.
Related Topics:
politicsnorth carolina newsgeneral assembly
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
House, Senate to take up bills involving firearms, hogs
POLITICS
No charge for woman who cast Trump vote for dead mom
Republicans override Cooper veto - shrink Court of Appeals to 12 judges
Lawsuit immunity for drivers who hit protesters?
Tax plan cuts top rate from 39.6 to 35 percent
More Politics
Top Stories
U.S. Marshals: Fugitive sex predator possibly in NC
Doctor dragged off flight reaches settlement with United
Hurricane Matthew victims hit again
Duke Energy aims to cut coal despite Trump push
Man pleads guilty to breaking 78-year-old veteran's jaw
2 American soldiers killed in Afghanistan
Man kicked off flight for using bathroom before takeoff
Show More
Cumberland Co murderer suspected of killing prison officer
Fort Bragg soldiers return home from deployment
No charge for woman who cast Trump vote for dead mom
11-year-old boy saves family by stabbing home intruder
Russian spy ship sinks after collision with freighter
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: ABC11 First Alert Weather Education Day at Mudcats Five County Stadium
PHOTOS: Heavy rain causes flooding across the Triangle
PHOTOS: Walk to defeat ALS
PHOTOS: Raleigh March for Science
More Photos