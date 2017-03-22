POLITICS

NC lawmakers poised to pass bill against boycott of Israel

North Carolina Senate chamber

By
RALEIGH, North Carolina (WTVD) --
North Carolina could be one of a growing list of states publicly declaring support for Israel and legislating punitive measures against those boycotting the Jewish State.

House Bill 161, "Divestment from Companies That Boycott Israel," was filed last month and currently has 37 sponsors. The bipartisan proposal would require state institutions to cease all contracts with companies that boycott Israeli companies and/or products made in Israel. The bill would also prohibit any future work with those companies.

A vote is expected on Thursday.

READ THE FULL TEXT OF THE BILL HERE

Seventeen other states have passed similar legislation, which proponents argue is an effective way to combat the tactic of the "BDS" movement, which stands for boycott, divest and sanction. Supporters of BDS, including activist Linda Sarsour, insist the campaign against Israeli companies, products, universities, and academics, is a non-violent protest against Israel for "occupying and colonizing Palestinian land," according to the movement's website.

Opponents of BDS, however, argue the movement is discriminatory and anti-Semitic, noting that no such BDS movement exists against any other country, including Russia, China, or Saudi Arabia.

The bill's language includes such condemnation, saying "Companies that refuse to deal with United States trade partners such as Israel, or entities that do business with or in such countries, make discriminatory decisions on the basis of national origin."

Several North Carolina companies in the private sector work with Israeli companies, especially in research and technology.

The other states which have previously passed anti-BDS legislation are Alabama, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Iowa, Indiana, Michigan, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee and Virginia.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicsu.s. & worldisraelRaleigh
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
POLITICS
NC criminal gang activity bill clears House panel
Will old idea win HB2 repeal?
NAACP, allies hold North Carolina legislative advocacy day
For many older Americans, costs rise under GOP health plan
More Politics
Top Stories
Good news, bad news for Garner tenants facing eviction
Durham woman's wedding dress accidentally donated
Lone security guard was there on night of Raleigh fire
5 people dead in London attack including police officer
Man convicted of killing youth counselor in Durham drunk driving crash
Fayetteville Fire Department gets $10,000 gift
Trump budget proposal to affect Wake County seniors
Show More
I-Team: Construction fires seemingly a widespread problem
Verizon Wireless outage fixed
Garner residents face severe rent hike, eviction
NCDOT plans to eliminate some railroad crossings
Duke's Tatum decides to enter NBA draft
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Fatal attack outside UK Parliament
PHOTOS: Triangle sees hail
Downtown Raleigh fire day after photos
PHOTOS: Huge fire in downtown Raleigh
More Photos