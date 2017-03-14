Some North Carolina Republican legislators want to challenge the tax-exempt status of the NCAA and Atlantic Coast Conference because they removed or threaten to remove championships from the state because of a law limiting LGBT rights.The House members filed a bill Monday directing Senate and House leaders to file IRS complaints against the sports organizations. They would allege the groups are lobbying beyond what their charters allow through "economic retaliation" if House Bill 2 is not repealed.Sponsor Rep. Mark Brody of Monroe says the NCAA and ACC have stepped out of bounds and he won't let the legislature relinquish its authority to them.The measure also would force University of North Carolina system schools to report when employees serve in athletic associations and what subjects they are considering.