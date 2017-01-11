  • BREAKING NEWS Click here for the latest weather-related closings and delays
North Carolina legislators meet to organize, pick leaders
The 170 North Carolina state lawmakers elected in November are meeting in Raleigh Wednesday (WTVD)

RALEIGH, North Carolina --
The 170 North Carolina state lawmakers elected in November are coming to Raleigh to choose leaders and otherwise celebrate their new jobs with family and friends.

The General Assembly was scheduled to convene at midday Wednesday for a one-day session to hold traditional swearings-in and organize for the next two years.

The Republican-controlled legislature is expected to re-elect Tim Moore of Kings Mountain as House speaker and Phil Berger of Eden as Senate leader. They'll both make speeches to lay out their agenda, which is likely to offer contrasts with new Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper. The General Assembly will return Jan. 25 to get down to business.

The previous edition of the legislature - elected in 2014 - had been meeting a lot recently - holding three sessions in December.

