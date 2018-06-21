NC photo ID mandate headed to House panel debate

A bill asking voters to decide in November whether presenting photo identification to vote should be enshrined in the North Carolina Constitution is getting its first formal debate.A House panel scheduled discussion Thursday on the proposed constitutional amendment. Speaker Tim Moore says he expects the measure to come to the House floor for votes early next week.These and other proposed constitutional referenda are moving through the General Assembly in the final days of this year's work session.Republican legislators approved a wide-ranging election law in 2013 that mandated photo ID, but federal judges struck that and other voting provisions down as racially discriminatory.GOP lawmakers say that's not true and argue such a requirement is about restoring confidence in elections and preventing voter fraud.If the bill passes and appears on the November ballot, voters will not have to show their ID to vote on it.