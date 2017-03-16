Republican leaders in the North Carolina Senate proposed a roughly billion dollar tax cut Thursday that they said would mean 99 percent of taxpayers in the state would see a tax cut or pay zero taxes.Senate Finance Committee Chairmen Jerry Tillman (R-Randolph), Andrew Brock (R-Davie) and Tommy Tucker (R-Union), said the personal tax rate would fall from 5.49 percent to 5.35 beginning in 2018."Instead of spending our taxpayers' hard-earned money, this proposal puts money back into the pockets of the hardworking families and small business owners who earned it while strengthening our tools for business recruitment and job creation," said Sens. Tillman, Tucker and Brock in a statement.The proposal would also increase the standard deduction for taxpayers.The standard deduction for married couples filing jointly would go from $17,500 to $20,000. Head of household would go from $14,000 to $15,000, and single would go from $8,750 to $10,000.The plan also increases the existing child tax credit and increases the amount of the mortgage interest and property tax deductions and eliminate the marriage penalty for itemizers.