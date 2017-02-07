The Senate has confirmed school choice activist Betsy DeVos as Education secretary, with Vice President Mike Pence breaking a 50-50 tie.The Senate historian says it was the first time a vice president had to break a tie on a Cabinet nomination.Two Republicans joined Democrats Tuesday to vote to derail DeVos' nomination. Democrats cited her lack of public school experience and financial interests in organizations pushing charter schools. DeVos has said she would divest herself from those organizations.Republicans Susan Collins of Maine and Lisa Murkowski of Alaska fear that DeVos' focus on charter schools will undermine remote public schools in their states.In an earlier tweet, President Donald Trump wrote "Betsy DeVos is a reformer, and she is going to be a great Education Sec. for our kids!"Sen. Richard Burr and Sen. Thom Tillis, both Republicans, voted to confirm DeVos Tuesday.Sen. Tillis' Raleigh office was the target of several protests leading up to the vote and last week his office released the following statement:"While we respect everyone's right to peacefully demonstrate, our offices in North Carolina handle one thing: constituent services for North Carolinians," Tillis' office told ABC11. "Senator Tillis' office has assisted thousands of North Carolinians, from helping veterans receive the health care services they deserve, to ensuring seniors receive the benefits they've earned."Senator Tillis will continue to prioritize offering outstanding constituent services for North Carolinians as he works across the aisle in the Senate on a wide range of issues, including fixing our broken immigration system, reforming our criminal justice system, and improving the quality of life for North Carolina's servicemembers and military families."