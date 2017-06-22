NC state senator calls out 'jihad media' in Twitter rant

Petty, jihad media, carrying water as always. https://t.co/0ghnqMkJy3 — Dan Bishop (@jdanbishop) June 22, 2017

How can I "disagree" with a "news" story? Isn't it supposed to be facts? Or is it a jihad: "any vigorous, emotional crusade"? https://t.co/wxq6XJHmpn — Dan Bishop (@jdanbishop) June 22, 2017

Having met a few real jihadists, I gotta say you don’t measure up, @RaleighReporter. @NickOchsnerWBTV #ncpol — Rep. Grier Martin (@GrierMartin) June 22, 2017

A North Carolina state senator took to Twitter Wednesday night and called multiple news outlets "jihad media."The tweets are his response to various news articles, including coverage of the state budget bill.Senator Dan Bishop, Republican from Mecklenburg County, is currently serving his first term in the Senate for District 39. Bishop was a one-term member of the N.C. House."Petty, jihad media, carrying water as always," Bishop wrote. "Torqued up over 3 hundredths of one percent of the general fund budget. Because, their boy."Although Bishop tweets that his use of "jihad" in this case means "any vigorous, emotional crusade," he later agrees that the word is commonly used to associate with terrorists.Bishop's Twitter rant even drew a response from Representative Grier Martin of Wake County.On Thursday afternoon, Senator Berger released this statement: