Neighbors express words of hope as former President Bush recovers

President George H.W. Bush's stay at the Southern Maine Healthcare Hospital for fatigue and low blood pressure is supposed to be solely for observation, according to his staff. (KTRK)

But it comes a little more than a month after his wife and former first lady Barbara Bush died and weeks after he was discharged from a Houston hospital.

Over the weekend, President Bush was admitted again to the hospital near the family's summer home in Maine.

More than a summer home, Maine has been there every summer of his life, except the years he spent fighting World War II.

He arrived this year on May 20, and today tourists outside the compound were hoping for a fast recovery for the 93-year-old.

The only word from Bush himself or his staff Monday was in a tweet: "Very much regret missing the Memorial Day parade today in Kennebunkport, and am forever grateful not only to those patriots who made the ultimate sacrifice for our Nation -- but also the Gold Star families whose heritage is imbued with their honor and heroism."

It is classic Bush style turning attention from him to others, even as admirers across the country keep an eye on a hospital room.
