POLITICS

New California? Group pushing to divide Golden State

EMBED </>More Videos

Is California breaking up? That's what one group is hoping for. (Shutterstock photo)

SACRAMENTO, Calif. --
Is California breaking up? That's what one group is hoping for.

They issued a Declaration of Independence, which proposes to create a 51st state -- "New California."
The group says they're exercising their constitutional right to form a new state separate from the "tyranny and lawlessness" of the state of California.

The U.S. Constitution requires state lawmakers to consent to the split before a new state could be formed from an existing one.

Watch the video above for more on the group's plan.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
politicslawscalifornia legislationlegislationgovernmentabc7 originalsCalifornia
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Group wants to create 'New California' as 51st new state
Plan to divide California into 3 parts clears first hurdle
Calexit leaders drop measure to make California independent nation
EXCLUSIVE: Leader of Calexit movement called into question for ties to Russia
Campaign underway to make California a separate country
POLITICS
What the government shutdown means for North Carolina
'Women's rally on Raleigh' march returns
Closed for business: Shutdown shutters parks, landmarks
A look back at recent government shutdowns
More Politics
Top Stories
What the government shutdown means for North Carolina
Government shutdown continues as Congress tangles on immigration, short-term funding
Apple CEO Tim Cook to speak at Duke commencement
'Women's rally on Raleigh' march returns
Raleigh Police: man who died in custody had bag in stomach
Serial stowaway arrested again at Chicago's O'Hare airport
A look back at recent government shutdowns
President Trump's first year: A timeline
Show More
US government shuts down; Dems, GOP blame each other
How to protect yourself from the flu
Black ice may still be an problem on the roads
False-alarm siren at Harris Nuclear Plant causes commotion
Gov't shutdown could freeze jobs, paychecks on Fort Bragg
More News
Top Video
What will it take to lure Amazon to the Triangle?
Highway Patrol urges you to clear the snow off your car
Gov't shutdown could freeze jobs, paychecks on Fort Bragg
Durham Co. Sheriff's Office gives tips on how to get out of a skid
More Video