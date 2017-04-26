A new poll released Wednesday by Elon University found that support for President Donald Trump among North Carolina voters had fallen since November.According to the poll results, 49 percent say Trump is doing a worse job as president than President Obama, while only 39 percent think Trump is outperforming Obama.Nearly three-fourths of those surveyed think Trump's Twitter use is "inappropriate," and 55 percent disagree with his claim that the media is the "enemy of the American people."The poll also found 60 percent of voters oppose building a wall along the Mexican border. Ninety-two percent of Democrats think it's a bad idea."Though President Trump enjoyed considerable support among North Carolinians on Election Day, he has lost ground among the crucial independent voters responsible for his success over Hillary Clinton," said Jason Husser, director of the Elon University Poll.President Trump was elected with 49.9 percent of the vote in North Carolina in November, but only 41.6 percent of voters currently approve of the job he's doing as president. The approval numbers align with party affiliation, though, with 87 percent of Democrats disapproving of Trump's performance and 88 percent of Republicans surveyed approving.In terms of campaign promises, 56 percent of voters believe Trump is on track with what he said he would do as president. Among Democrats, who largely disapprove of his performance, 29 percent believe he's holding true to campaign promises.