  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Weather Advisory
    Full Story
POLITICS

Fact check: Widely circulated tweet claims Pres. Trump demanded the 'gorilla channel'

EMBED </>More Videos

No, Pres. Trump did not demand the 'gorilla channel' in the White House. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta, AP Photo/Jens Meyer)

Danny Clemens
"On his first night in the White House, President Trump complained that the TV in his bedroom was broken because it didn't have 'the gorilla channel.'"

So begins a widely circulated tweet claiming to be an excerpt from Michael Wolff's controversial book "Fire and Fury."

The tweet goes on to claim that Trump's staffers built a "hastily constructed transmission tower on the South Lawn" to broadcast a number of gorilla documentaries on a loop. Alas, the president still found the channel boring because "the gorillas aren't fighting" after watching for 17 hours a day, the tweet said:


The problem? The tweet is a product of self-described parody account @pixelatedboat, an artist who goes by Ben and usually shares comics and other memes on his various social media accounts.

Nonetheless, some people ran with the tweet, which has received tens of thousands of shares and retweets on @pixelatedboat's account as of Friday afternoon. It has also been shared by other Twitter users out of the context of the satire account that originally posted it, leading some to believe the apish tale.

It got so bad that @pixelatedboat changed his display name on Twitter to 'the gorilla channel thing is a joke' and responded with a follow-up tweet:

"[That feeling when] you parody a guy making up [stuff] about Trump but people believe it so you become part of the problem," he added an hour after the original tweet, also saying the gorilla story was "more credible than most of the [stuff] I make up."

On Twitter, many readers said they believed the story until reading the comments decrying the tale as false. Cable company Spectrum apparently fell for the ruse, responding to one reader's request to have the (non-existent) gorilla channel added to their service lineup.

Report a Typo

Related Topics:
politicssocial mediadonald trumpPresident Donald Trumptwitterwashington d.c.what's trendingbuzzworthythe white housegorillaswild animalshoaxparody
POLITICS
Trump blasts Bannon, says he 'lost his mind'
Durham commissioners consider changes in protest rules
Long-serving Senator Orrin Hatch says he is retiring after four decades in Senate
New economic protests in Tehran challenge Iran's government
More Politics
Top Stories
Body recovered from Lake Johnson in Raleigh
Man shot in back while sitting in parked car, Raleigh Police say
Exclusive: Cary teenager saves woman, 2 dogs from icy pond
Third suspect arrested in Fayetteville teen sex trafficking case
Employees upset after Clayton restaurant suddenly closes
Cold snap continues into the weekend for Cumberland county
Police need help identifying man accused of shooting woman at Northgate Mall
Raleigh Police look for 2 suspects in convenience store robbery
Show More
BCBS of NC customer wonders where's her money?
Lottery fever hits Triangle ahead of two huge drawings
Police: Raleigh woman embezzled from Dept. of State Treasurer
Winter Weather Advisory extended
Police: High Point man punches 34-year-old to death in Walmart
More News
Top Video
Exclusive: Cary teenager saves woman, 2 dogs from icy pond
BCBS of NC customer wonders where's her money?
Employees upset after Clayton restaurant suddenly closes
WATCH: Snow blankets the Outer Banks
More Video