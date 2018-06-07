North Carolina House Republicans bring back proposal for Voter ID

Republican House leaders filed Thursday a proposed constitutional amendment that would allow citizens to determine whether photo identification would be required in order to vote.North Carolina is one of 16 states that doesn't require documentation to vote.Thirty-four states already require some form of ID, including seven states with strict photo ID requirements.The GOP-led General Assembly had passed the 2013 Voter Integrity & Verification Act (VIVA), which included Voter ID among other election rule changes. It was signed by Gov Pat McCrory but was later struck down in federal court.The proposed constitutional amendment was filed Thursday by state House Speaker Tim Moore (R-Cleveland) and was sponsored by Reps. David Lewis (R-Harnett), Michele Presnell (R-Yancey), and John Sauls (R-Lee).