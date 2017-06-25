North Carolina ranks high in analysis of partisan imbalance

An Associated Press analysis shows North Carolina's congressional and state House districts are among the most Republican-skewed in the country despite voter preferences that are relatively evenly split.The AP calculated the partisan advantage for North Carolina Republicans in the 2016 state and federal House races through a new statistical tool that's designed to detect cases in which a political party maintained or increased its grip on power through how it drew voting districts.The measurement, known as the "efficiency gap," has separately gained attention as a key argument in a pending Supreme Court case from Wisconsin that alleges partisan gerrymandering.But North Carolina Republicans argue that it shouldn't be used as a legal standard and question whether a single formula can be used to analyze elections around the country.