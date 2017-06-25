POLITICS

North Carolina ranks high in analysis of partisan imbalance

The North Carolina House of Representatives (Jon Camp)

RALEIGH, North Carolina --
An Associated Press analysis shows North Carolina's congressional and state House districts are among the most Republican-skewed in the country despite voter preferences that are relatively evenly split.

The AP calculated the partisan advantage for North Carolina Republicans in the 2016 state and federal House races through a new statistical tool that's designed to detect cases in which a political party maintained or increased its grip on power through how it drew voting districts.

The measurement, known as the "efficiency gap," has separately gained attention as a key argument in a pending Supreme Court case from Wisconsin that alleges partisan gerrymandering.

But North Carolina Republicans argue that it shouldn't be used as a legal standard and question whether a single formula can be used to analyze elections around the country.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
politicslegislationvotingnorth carolina newsu.s. & worldsupreme courtRaleigh
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
POLITICS
Thousands of new jobs could be coming to NC: Here's why
What's going on with the North Carolina 'brunch bill?'
Raleigh activists push back against GOP healthcare plan
NC state senator calls out 'jihad media' in Twitter rant
More Politics
Top Stories
20 to 30 shots fired in downtown Raleigh
Meet Miss North Carolina 2017
Durham man flashes woman on American Tobacco Trail
Police ID man killed in shooting on Wake Forest Road
Angry customers assault restaurant owner, teen daughter
Accidental chemical release under control
Raleigh Police respond to shooting on Wake Forest Road
Show More
Missing diver medevaced by USCG dies
2 Moore County deputies involved in shooting
Fayetteville police search for peeping Tom
Cary vigil held for slain Virginia Muslim teen
Raleigh police: Man pistol-whipped in driveway
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Miss North Carolina Pageant
ROYAL FAMILY PHOTOS: Celebrating the queen's birthday
PHOTOS: The graduates of 2017
Diane Wilson completes Raleigh Half Ironman
More Photos