TRUMP INAUGURATION

North Carolinians lining up to witness Inauguration Day

Group of Donald Trump supporters leave early Friday morning on a charter bus for Washington DC. (ABC11 Photojournalist Jeff Hinkle)

WASHINGTON, DC (WTVD) --
North Carolinians are lining up to witness history at the nation's capital Friday.

ABC11 has spoken to several groups of Donald Trump supporters as they left to witness the President-elect take the oath of office, officially making him the 45th president of the United States.
Stay on top of politics with the ABC11 News App

One group of 55 supporters even left early Friday morning on a charter bus for Washington DC. The 1-day trip was organized by Congressman Tom Price.

Another bus of Trump supporters left Raleigh Thursday morning. That trip was organized by North Carolina GOP.

"Great things are happening as the transition is taking place," said Jewel White, of Wendell. "I think he will make a lot of changes within America, great changes."

RELATED: Members of the North Carolina GOP head to Washington DC

As people make the trip to be a part of history, ABC11 caught up with North Carolinians in DC as they picked up tickets to the presidential inauguration from our members of Congress.

"This is history, I want to see the greatest president of all take his office," said Chris Tanner of Raleigh.

"I'm not personally a supporter of Donald Trump, but I think it's is a great way to enjoy democracy it's really a celebration of separation of the transition of power peacefully," said Andrew Defigueiredo, a student from East Chapel Hill High School.

HERE'S THE SCHEDULE OF DONALD TRUMP'S OFFICIAL INAUGURATION EVENTS

ABC11 also spoke with a member of the US Air Force Band playing in the parade in Washington.

Technical Sergeant Grant Langford told ABC11's Steve Daniels that this is one of his biggest missions. He said he had to audition to get the opportunity and feels fortunate to have a place in the parade.

"For us this is what we prepare for we going to play this as important as any other big event that we do," said the Chapel Hill native who plays the saxophone.

The 230 person band spent months practicing for and had their final rehearsal Sunday walking the entire parade route.

We feel like we are prepared for and ready to do a great job 10:39

Langford said there is a lot of pride and pressure that goes into a moment like this.

"We feel like nobody wants to make a mistake when we're at that big moment," he said. "When we pass the review stand it's a pretty electric moment knowing that we are ushering in a new president."

It is Langford's third time taking part in inaugural events. The band will play Sousa's marches most of the parade, but when they hit that review stand it be the Air Force song playing loud and proud.

WATCH: Steve Daniel's 6 p.m. report from Washington
EMBED </>More News Videos

ABC11's Steve Daniels reports from Washington on inauguration prep.

Related Topics:
politicstrump inaugurationdonald trumppresidential inaugurationWashington DC
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
TRUMP INAUGURATION
LIST: Democrats who are skipping Trump's inauguration
PHOTOS: Spectators flock to DC before Donald Trump's inauguration
Inauguration week event schedule
Triangle woman will march in DC to send Trump message
More trump inauguration
POLITICS
LIST: Democrats who are skipping Trump's inauguration
PHOTOS: Spectators flock to DC before Donald Trump's inauguration
Families at the inauguration
Inauguration week event schedule
More Politics
Top Stories
Inaugural cheers, fireworks: Trump sweeps in for big day
Man found shot at Fayetteville motel
Storm system bringing wet weather for Friday, weekend
Jewish leaders on alert after numerous threats made
Neighbors worry about opening of new Raleigh nightclub
Triangle woman will march in DC to send Trump message
Diabetic girl searches for lost service pup in Chapel Hill
Show More
Ivanka Trump Says She Will Not Be Filling In as First Lady
Fayetteville police investigate death of decorated vet
62-year-old Carthage man charged with murder
Reward offered after dog found with nose, ears cut off
Raleigh will follow in footsteps of women's DC march
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Make America Great Again concert
Presidential inaugurations through the years
PHOTOS: Fashion at the People's Choice Awards
PHOTOS: Cargo plane crash kills dozens in Kyrgyzstan
More Photos