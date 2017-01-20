North Carolinians lining up to witness Inauguration Day

North Carolinians are lining up to witness history at the nation's capital Friday.ABC11 has spoken to several groups of Donald Trump supporters as they left to witness the President-elect take the oath of office, officially making him the 45th president of the United States.One group of 55 supporters even left early Friday morning on a charter bus for Washington DC. The 1-day trip was organized by Congressman Tom Price.Another bus of Trump supporters left Raleigh Thursday morning. That trip was organized by North Carolina GOP."Great things are happening as the transition is taking place," said Jewel White, of Wendell. "I think he will make a lot of changes within America, great changes."As people make the trip to be a part of history, ABC11 caught up with North Carolinians in DC as they picked up tickets to the presidential inauguration from our members of Congress."This is history, I want to see the greatest president of all take his office," said Chris Tanner of Raleigh."I'm not personally a supporter of Donald Trump, but I think it's is a great way to enjoy democracy it's really a celebration of separation of the transition of power peacefully," said Andrew Defigueiredo, a student from East Chapel Hill High School.ABC11 also spoke with a member of the US Air Force Band playing in the parade in Washington.Technical Sergeant Grant Langford told ABC11's Steve Daniels that this is one of his biggest missions. He said he had to audition to get the opportunity and feels fortunate to have a place in the parade."For us this is what we prepare for we going to play this as important as any other big event that we do," said the Chapel Hill native who plays the saxophone.The 230 person band spent months practicing for and had their final rehearsal Sunday walking the entire parade route.We feel like we are prepared for and ready to do a great job 10:39Langford said there is a lot of pride and pressure that goes into a moment like this."We feel like nobody wants to make a mistake when we're at that big moment," he said. "When we pass the review stand it's a pretty electric moment knowing that we are ushering in a new president."It is Langford's third time taking part in inaugural events. The band will play Sousa's marches most of the parade, but when they hit that review stand it be the Air Force song playing loud and proud.