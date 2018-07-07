POLITICS

North Korea says Secretary of State Pompeo talks 'regrettable'

EMBED </>More Videos

North Korea says high-level talks with a U.S. delegation led by Secretary of State Mike Pompeo were "regrettable" and has accused Washington of trying to unilaterally pressure the (WLS)

PYONGYANG, North Korea --
North Korea says high-level talks with a U.S. delegation led by Secretary of State Mike Pompeo were "regrettable" and has accused Washington of trying to unilaterally pressure the country into abandoning its nukes.

The statement by an unnamed North Korean Foreign Ministry spokesman on Saturday came hours after Pompeo concluded two days of talks with North Korean officials led by Kim Yong Chol.

The statement says that the United States betrayed the spirit of last month's summit between President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un by making unilateral demands on "CVID," or the complete, verifiable and irreversible denuclearization of North Korea.

It says the outcome of the follow-up talks was "very concerning" because it has led to a "dangerous phase that might rattle our willingness for denuclearization that had been firm."
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicsu.s. & worldnorth koreanuclear weapons
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
POLITICS
London mayor OKs 'Trump Baby' balloon during POTUS visit
Scott Pruitt resigns as EPA head; successor a coal mining insider
Controversies surrounding former EPA admin Scott Pruitt
National group joins fight over Silent Sam, buying Raleigh billboards
More Politics
Top Stories
Tropical depression lurks off North Carolina coast
Fires and flash floods mark wild weather day in Wake County
Alamance County sex offender arrested for living too close to elementary school
Police investigating after woman shot near Fayetteville food mart overnight
Police searching for dark vehicle tied to overnight drive-by shooting in Durham
Durham man remains hospitalized after lightning strike
2 injured in fire and explosion at RapidXChange propane center
1 dead, 3 injured after SUV hits car, pushes it into tree in Durham
Show More
Wilson police make 5 arrests following string of paintball shootings
US Army quietly discharging immigrant recruits
Third fatal balcony fall in the last month reported in Myrtle Beach
Man calls police over black neighbor, baby at pool
'Charlie's Cooler:' Widow carries on husband's good deeds
More News