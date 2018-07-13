BIZARRE

'My car was eaten by animals': Paul Ryan says woodchucks destroyed his SUV

EMBED </>More Videos

House Speaker Paul Ryan is in the market for a new truck after a family of woodchucks munched the wiring out of his Suburban over the winter. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

Danny Clemens
JANESVILLE, Wisc. --
House Speaker Paul Ryan is in the market for a new ride after his SUV was apparently destroyed by rodents.

During a recent address to The Economic Club of Washington, D.C., Ryan revealed that woodchucks had munched the electrical wiring out of his Chevrolet Suburban over the winter.

Ryan hasn't driven in the three years he's served as Speaker of the House, he said, because his government security detail provides transportation. During his time in office, the car was left in Wisconsin with his mother, who made a point to turn it on regularly to make sure that the engine still ran.

When his mother returned recently from spending the winter in Florida, she found that the SUV wouldn't start. Ryan had the Suburban towed to a mechanic, who deduced that a family of woodchucks had taken up residence in the underbody the vehicle.

"They ate all of the wiring out of it...my car was eaten by animals. It's just dead," Ryan said.



The house speaker, who announced earlier this year that he would leave Congress at the end of his current term, said he planned to buy an F-150 to replace the Suburban.

Ryan, 48, also dispelled rumors that he is leaving office to run for president in 2020.

"You never say never to such things but I really do not have it in my mind, and for sure not while my kids are at home for the next five years," Ryan said.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicspaul ryancarchevroletbizarrewild animalsu.s. & worldWisconsin
BIZARRE
'Trump Baby': Diaper-wearing balloon flies over London
Bulldog named Zsa Zsa wins World's Ugliest Dog contest
Odd animal shot in Montana identified by DNA test
WATCH: 9-foot cobra pulled from van's glove compartment
More bizarre
POLITICS
12 Russian intelligence officers indicted for hacking in 2016 election
'Trump Baby': Diaper-wearing balloon flies over London
Obama tops list of Americans' favorite presidents: Survey
President Trump announces Brett Kavanaugh as Supreme Court nominee
More Politics
Top Stories
12 Russian intelligence officers indicted for hacking in 2016 election
Giant hogweed warning: Virginia teen sustains burns
There's only one Blockbuster store left in the United States
PHOTOS: One year later, Disney Princess babies reunite
Amazon Prime Day: Everything you need to know
Target offers teachers 15 percent discount on school supplies
Man injured after dump truck overturns in Durham
More than 100 sick after possible parasite in McDonald's salads
Show More
5-year-old boy prepares own obituary before dying of cancer
CDC links Honey Smacks to salmonella out break in 33 states
Family seeks answers after Raleigh grandmother shot in leg while driving
BUS DRIVERS WANTED: Wake County schools hold bus driver job fair
RAW VIDEO: Trump on NATO and upcoming Putin meeting
More News