POLITICS

Pence slams report on possible 2020 presidential groundwork

Republican vice presidential candidate Indiana Gov. Mike Pence speaks during a campaign rally, Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2016, in Newton, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

BRIDGEWATER, N.J. --
Vice President Mike Pence is pushing back against a news report suggesting he is laying groundwork for a possible presidential bid in 2020 if President Donald Trump does not run.

Pence says Sunday's story in The New York Times is "disgraceful and offensive."

Pence says in a statement released by the White House that his team will "focus all our efforts to advance the president's agenda and see him re-elected in 2020."

The report details efforts of several Republicans. It notes Pence's busy political schedule and active fundraising, though it also says unnamed advisers have signaled that he'd only run if Trump doesn't.

White House counselor Kellyanne Conway is also dismissing the report and says Pence is readying to run in 2020 alongside Trump.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
politicsmike pencesenatepresidential race
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
POLITICS
Trump's unprecedented hands-on messaging carries risks
Idea of Democrats funding anti-abortion candidates draws ire
When, where you can chime in on redistricting today
State lawmakers may delay overriding governor's vetoes
More Politics
Top Stories
Mother and six-year-old daughter killed after crashing into pond in Sanford
Philadelphia-bound flight encounters turbulence, injuring 10
Elderly man hit in Durham
Deaths of 2 Texas toddlers left in hot car ruled homicides
Exclusive: Family of Wake County hit-and-run victim wants justice
Trump's unprecedented hands-on messaging carries risks
100+ motorcycles roll to help injured deputy
23-month-old killed in road rage crash
Show More
Roxboro police search for armed man
Duke Univ. president: Diversity forces new view of problems
3 US Marines missing after aircraft crashes off Australia
NC Central exceeds $7.2 million fundraising goal
Governor Cooper orders U.S. and NC flags to be lowered
More News
Photos
Durham CrimeStoppers Most Wanted for August
PHOTOS: Football camps open in the Triangle
PHOTOS: Durham Downtown YMCA evacuated
PHOTOS: New Holy Name of Jesus Cathedral in Raleigh
More Photos