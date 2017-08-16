ATLANTA, Georgia (WTVD) --A Ku Klux Klan group has been denied a permit to hold a cross burning atop Georgia's Stone Mountain near Atlanta later this year.
The Atlanta Constitution reports the Stone Mountain Memorial Association this week denied the KKK request citing the trouble at a "pro-white" rally last year.
WXIA-TV reports Joey Hobbs, a Dublin, Georgia man, wanted to hold a "lighting" ceremony on Oct. 21 with 20 participants.
Stone Mountain was the site of a number of KKK cross burnings in the 19th and 20th centuries.
The park features a huge carving in the side of the mountain depicting confederates Stonewall Jackson, Robert E. Lee, and Jefferson Davis on horseback.