Permit for KKK cross burning atop Georgia's Stone Mountain denied

Confederate flag supporters gather at the top of Stone Mountain Nov. 14, 2015, in Stone Mountain, Ga. (AP Photo/David Goldman)

ATLANTA, Georgia (WTVD) --
A Ku Klux Klan group has been denied a permit to hold a cross burning atop Georgia's Stone Mountain near Atlanta later this year.

The Atlanta Constitution reports the Stone Mountain Memorial Association this week denied the KKK request citing the trouble at a "pro-white" rally last year.

WXIA-TV reports Joey Hobbs, a Dublin, Georgia man, wanted to hold a "lighting" ceremony on Oct. 21 with 20 participants.

Stone Mountain was the site of a number of KKK cross burnings in the 19th and 20th centuries.

The park features a huge carving in the side of the mountain depicting confederates Stonewall Jackson, Robert E. Lee, and Jefferson Davis on horseback.

Georgia's Stone Mountain has a carving depicting confederates Stonewall Jackson, Robert E. Lee and Jefferson Davis (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

