PRESIDENTIAL INAUGURATION

Inauguration Day photos: Donald Trump sworn in as President of the United States

<div class="meta image-caption"><div class="origin-logo origin-image none"><span>none</span></div><span class="caption-text">First Lady Melania Trump, President Donald Trump, Vice President Mike Pence and Karen Pence wave goodbye to Barack and Michelle Obama on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol. (Rob Carr&#47;Getty Images)</span></div>
See photos from Donald Trump's inauguration on Friday, January 20.
Related Topics:
politicstrump inaugurationdonald trumpmike pencepresidential inaugurationcongressdemocratsrepublicansWashington D.C.
Load Comments
PRESIDENTIAL INAUGURATION
Triangle woman to march in Raleigh, DC
LIVE VIDEO: ABC News inauguration day coverage
Smashed windows, chaotic confrontation near inauguration
LIVE BLOG: Presidential inauguration of Donald Trump
More presidential inauguration
POLITICS
LIVE VIDEO: ABC News inauguration day coverage
LIVE BLOG: Presidential inauguration of Donald Trump
LIVE: Inauguration of Donald J. Trump in 360
PHOTOS: First lady fashion at the inaugural ball
More Politics
Top Stories
LIVE VIDEO: ABC News inauguration day coverage
Goldsboro man mistakes wife for burglar, shoots and kills her
Smashed windows, chaotic confrontation near inauguration
Trump Sworn In as 45th President of the United States
North Carolinians lining up to witness Inauguration Day
Man shot to death at Fayetteville motel
3,000 pounds of weed disguised watermelons seized
Show More
Triangle woman to march in Raleigh, DC
Paralyzed bride shares joy, challenges of motherhood
Man facing multiple child sex offense charges
Man arrested in Fayetteville in 2015 shooting death
Inside the White House on Inauguration Day
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Make America Great Again concert
Presidential inaugurations through the years
PHOTOS: Fashion at the People's Choice Awards
PHOTOS: Cargo plane crash kills dozens in Kyrgyzstan
More Photos