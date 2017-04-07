SYRIA

PHOTOS: U.S. launches missiles against Syria

<div class="meta image-caption"><div class="origin-logo origin-image none"><span>none</span></div><span class="caption-text">This graphic shows the flight track of the aircraft that took off from Shayrat airbase to the location of the chemical weapons airstrike in Kahn Shaykhun. (KGO-TV)</span></div>
WASHINGTON --
The United States has attacked a Syrian air base with roughly 60 cruise missiles in response to a chemical weapons attack it blames on President Bashar Assad.

U.S. officials say the Tomahawk missiles were fired from two warships in the Mediterranean Sea, targeting a government-controlled air base in Syria.

A Syrian Army spokesman announced on State TV that six people were killed and several injured in the strikes as well as "big material loses," according to ABC News.

Click here to read more stories about President Donald Trump.

The Associated Press has contributed to this report.
Related Topics:
politicsPresident Donald Trumpdonald trumpu.s. & worldsyriaattackpolitics
Load Comments
Related
US missiles blast Syria base where chem planes took off
SYRIA
US missiles blast Syria base where chem planes took off
In Raleigh, ex-Syrian refugee wonders what took so long
Full text of President Trump's remarks on Syria strike
2,600 Fort Bragg soldiers to join fight against ISIS
More syria
POLITICS
GOP sponsors say new bathroom bill not a 'trans thing'
Senate GOP 'goes nuclear,' clearing way for Trump court pick
Nunes stepping aside from Russia probe
Don't look now, but a new 'bathroom bill' is in the works
More Politics
Top Stories
US missiles blast Syria base where chem planes took off
In Raleigh, ex-Syrian refugee wonders what took so long
Full text of President Trump's remarks on Syria strike
NAACP finally gets sit-down with Wake County Schools
Storms move out, strong winds remain
GOP sponsors say new bathroom bill not a 'trans thing'
North Carolina honors state's top teachers
Show More
Fayetteville man arrested in sex assault from late 1990s
Arrests made in deadly 2016 Harnett County hit-and-run
Traffic relief planned for Brier Creek area
Officials: Coyotes see no difference between pets, food
Disney designer plans North Carolina theme park
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Tar Heels return home after national championship win
PHOTOS: UNC plays Gonzaga for national title
PHOTOS: UNC's road to the National Championship
PHOTOS: UNC takes on Oregon in Final Four
More Photos