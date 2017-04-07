PHOTOS: U.S. launches missiles against Syria

WASHINGTON --The United States has attacked a Syrian air base with roughly 60 cruise missiles in response to a chemical weapons attack it blames on President Bashar Assad.
U.S. officials say the Tomahawk missiles were fired from two warships in the Mediterranean Sea, targeting a government-controlled air base in Syria.
A Syrian Army spokesman announced on State TV that six people were killed and several injured in the strikes as well as "big material loses," according to ABC News.
The Associated Press has contributed to this report.