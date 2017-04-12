POLITICS

Pierce Freelon is a fresh face in the Durham mayor race

EMBED </>More News Videos

Pierce Freelon is a former political science professor, turned activist, artist and rapper -- and now he wants to be mayor of Durham.

By
DURHAM (WTVD) --
A Durham rapper is shaking up the mayor's race. Pierce Freelon, a native Durhamite is better known for his platform on stage, but now he hopes to perform on a bigger one--as the Bull City's next mayor.

"I'm ready to put that work in," Freelon said.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

Freelon is a former political science professor, turned activist, artist and rapper. He says the decision to run was 10 years in the making. He says the idea was put off to start Black Space, a youth community center in the heart of Durham.

But now the 33-year-old Freelon wants to take on one of the city's main challenges: Growth.

"A lot of that development is really exciting. It's thrilling. But one of my biggest priorities is to make sure that this development benefits all members of Durham's community," Freelon said.

Freelon says this also means keeping housing affordable.

LOFTY ACCOMPLISHMENTS RUN IN THE FAMILY

If his last name rings a bell, you're right.

His mother, Nneena, is a six-time Grammy-nominated Jazz singer.

His father, Phil, is a Durham architect who recently built the Smithsonian African American History and Culture museum in Washington D.C.

Art is in his pedigree.

But politics is not.

ENERGIZING YOUNGER VOTERS

This father of two is up against two political heavyweights who also announced their run for Mayor Bill Bell's seat in November: City Councilman Steve Schewel and former City Councilman Farad Ali.

Another obstacle is convincing Durham's voting base, made mostly of black, female Democrats 40 and older to choose him instead.

Freelon said he is taking a different approach.

"The other thing I need to do is broaden this electorate and get these millennials excited and out to the polls," Freelon said. "I think I am a unique candidate. One of the reasons young people don't vote because they are not excited about the candidates."

The date for candidates to file is July 7. Mayor Bell has not endorsed anyone yet.

According to the Durham County Board of Elections, the youngest mayor to ever serve the city was Wilbur "Wib" Gulley, who was 37 when he was elected in 1985. He served two terms.

WATCH: MAYOR BILL BELL'S FINAL STATE OF THE CITY ADDRESS
EMBED More News Videos

Durham mayor Bill Bell gives his final State of the City address.


Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicsdurham county newspoliticsrappercommunityDurham
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
POLITICS
Effort to reinstate NC same-sex marriage ban goes nowhere
Raleigh leaders recap residents' concerns at meeting
NC House bill seeks to reinstate same-sex marriage ban
New push to repeal our state's 'Stand Your Ground' law
More Politics
Top Stories
11-year-old killed in crash on I-40 near Benson
United to pay all passengers on plane where man was dragged
Defiant Raleigh private police agency chief sentenced
Cary Police arrest woman in hit-and-run of moped driver
Raleigh visitors may have to pay more to park downtown
Clayton man charged with secret peeping at Old Navy
Comedian and actor Charlie Murphy dies at age 57
Show More
Reports of shots fired near Cumberland County school
Effort to reinstate NC same-sex marriage ban goes nowhere
Aspiring house flipper caught in mortgage fraud scam
Durham carjacking and chase ends in standoff
12 students taken to hospital in school bus crash
More News
Top Video
News Digest for Wednesday, April 12, 2017
Raleigh visitors may have to pay more to park downtown
Defiant Raleigh private police agency chief sentenced
11-year-old killed in crash on I-40 near Benson
More Video