Parents hoping to get their children into free preschool classes in North Carolina might get some good news during budget negotiations this month.Politifact reports that in 2016, nearly 5,000 children were on a waiting list for NC Pre-K, the state-run program that prepares 4-year-olds for school.The N.C. House and Senate have each passed budget proposals, and the waiting list could go away entirely.Politifact did some digging and found the claim is true.