President Donald Trump explains delay in condemning hate groups

Donald Trump speaks at a rally organized by Tea Party Patriots in on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, Sept. 9 (Carolyn Kaster)

NEW YORK --
President Donald Trump said Tuesday afternoon that he was slow to condemn hate groups because he didn't know all the facts.

The president also said some facts are still unknown.

Trump also said the "alt-left" bears some responsibility for violence in Charlottesville.

"Nobody wants to say that," the president added.

On Monday, Trump named and condemned "repugnant" hate groups and declared that "racism is evil" in a far more forceful statement than he'd made earlier after deadly, race-fueled weekend clashes in Charlottesville, Virginia.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
