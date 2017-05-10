North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper is among five people that President Donald Trump is appointing to a panel to fight the growing opioid problem.Trump announced Wednesday that he planned to name Cooper and four others to be members of the Commission on Combating Drug Addiction and the Opioid Crisis.Cooper told ABC11 on Wednesday that he has accepted the appointment.The other people Trump planned to designate are:- Gov. Chris Christie of New Jersey to be chairman- Gov. Charlie Baker of Massachusetts- Former U.S. Rep. Patrick J. Kennedy of Rhode Island- Bertha K. Madras of MassachusettsIn March,in the opioid battle, though the idea was in fledgling form at the time.The ABC11 I-Team, particularly with heroin, in an investigation in February.The I-Team talked to four parents of addicts with different stories and in different stages of their children's drug abuse.