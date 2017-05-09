POLITICS

President Trump fires FBI director James Comey

James Comey (Carolyn Kaster)

WASHINGTON, DC (WTVD) --
The White House announced on Tuesday that President Donald Trump has fired FBI Director James Comey.

In a statement, White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer said:

Today, President Donald J. Trump informed FBI Director James Comey that he has been terminated and removed from office. President Trump acted based on the clear recommendations of both Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein and Attorney General Jeff Sessions."

READ LETTER FROM PRESIDENT TRUMP INFORMING COMEY HE'S BEEN FIRED (.pdf)

The White House made the stunning announcement shortly after the FBI corrected a sentence in Comey's sworn testimony on Capitol Hill last week.

Comey told lawmakers that Huma Abedin, a top aide to Hillary Clinton, had sent "hundreds and thousands" of emails to her husband's laptop, including some with classified information.

Days after he testified regarding alleged collusion between Russia and the Trump campaign, FBI Director James Comey has been fired.



On Tuesday, the FBI said in a two-page letter to the Senate Judiciary Committee that only "a small number" of the thousands of emails found on the laptop had been forwarded there while most had simply been backed up from electronic devices. Most of the email chains on the laptop containing classified information were not the result of forwarding, the FBI said.

Comey, 56, was nominated by President Barack Obama for the FBI post in 2013 to a 10-year term. Once praised for his independence and integrity, Comey has spent three decades in law enforcement and has been no stranger to controversy.

"The FBI is one of our Nation's most cherished and respected institutions and today will mark a new beginning for our crown jewel of law enforcement," President Trump said.

Some lawmakers in both parties welcomed news of the dismissal, an indication of the broad concern in Washington surrounding Comey's tenure at the FBI.

"Given the recent controversies surrounding the director, I believe a fresh start will serve the FBI and the nation well," said Republican Lindsay Graham of South Carolina, chairman of a Senate Judiciary subcommittee investigating Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election.

Sen. Dianne Feinstein of California, the top Democrat on the Judiciary Committee, said Trump called her Tuesday afternoon to inform her of his decision.

"The next FBI director must be strong and independent and will receive a fair hearing in the Judiciary Committee," she said in a statement.

A search for a new permanent FBI Director will begin immediately, the White House said.

The Associated Press and ABC News contributed to this report.

