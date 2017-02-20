POLITICS

Army Lt. Gen. H.R. McMaster is named President Donald Trump's national security adviser.

H.R. McMaster, seen in 2004, looks at soldiers during in Colorado. (Jack Dempsey)

PALM BEACH, Fla. --
President Donald Trump has tapped Army Lt. Gen. H.R. McMaster as his new national security adviser.

Trump announced the pick Monday at his Palm Beach club, Mar-a-Lago.

He said McMaster is "a man of tremendous talent and tremendous experience."

Trump says retired Army Lt. Gen. Keith Kellogg, who had been his acting adviser, will now serve as the National Security Council chief of staff.

Trump had been looking for a replacement for retired Gen. Michael Flynn, who was ousted last week.

McMasters holds a PhD in military history from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

