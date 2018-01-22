President Trump signs bill, ends shutdown; DACA recipients wait

Big win for Republicans as Democrats cave on Shutdown. Now I want a big win for everyone, including Republicans, Democrats and DACA, but especially for our Great Military and Border Security. Should be able to get there. See you at the negotiating table! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 23, 2018

TRIANGLE DACA RECIPIENTS ANXIOUSLY WAIT

He was valedictorian at his high school and graduated college with honors. But Keny Murillo’s DACA status remains in jeopardy after the federal gov’t shutdown deal failed to find an immigration solution. Keny’s story ALL NEW at 11. pic.twitter.com/qqaxgbkcXg — Joel Brown (@JoelBrownABC11) January 23, 2018

'TRYING NOT TO THINK OF THE CLOCK TICKING'

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc11.com/video/embed/?pid=2978267" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The Senate passes a bill to fund the goverment. DACA recipients in NC watch and wait.

FINGER POINTING CONTINUES

The White House said President Donald Trump has signed a bill Monday night reopening the government, ending a 69-hour display of partisan dysfunction after Democrats reluctantly voted to temporarily pay for resumed operations.The shutdown took effect Saturday on the one-year anniversary of the president's inauguration, but the White House said that Trump came out the winner in the GOP's standoff with Democrats.The White House said Democrats "caved" after Trump refused to negotiate with them on immigration policy until the government reopened. Democrats had been holding out for a firmer commitment to provide protections for an estimated 700,000 younger immigrants brought illegally to the U.S. as children."They blinked," principal deputy press secretary Raj Shah told CNN. In a statement, Trump said he's open to immigration deal only if it is "good for our country."The House approved the bill, 266-150, hours after the Senate backed it, 81-18.The measure will fund government operations through Feb. 8.The votes set the stage for hundreds of thousands of federal workers to return Tuesday, cutting short what could have become a messy and costly impasse.By relenting, the Democrats prompted a backlash from immigration activists and liberal base supporters who wanted them to fight longer and harder for legislation to protect from deportation the 700,000 or so younger immigrants who were brought to the country as children and now are here illegally.Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell's commitment to quickly tackle the issue of the "dreamers" was contingent on Democrats providing enough votes now for a stopgap spending funding measure lasting a little less than three weeks. Sixty votes were needed to end the Democrats' filibuster, and the party's senators provided 33 of the 81 the measure got. Eighteen senators, including members of both parties, were opposed.Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer lent his backing to the agreement during a speech on the chamber's floor. "Now there is a real pathway to get a bill on the floor and through the Senate," he said of legislation to halt any deportation efforts aimed at the younger immigrants.However, the agreement to reopen the government provided no certainty for the "dreamers," and the short-term stopgap sets up another potential crisis point on Feb. 8.Immigration activists and other groups harshly criticized the deal reached by the Democratic leadership.Cristina Jimenez, executive director of United We Dream, said the members of the group are "outraged." She added that senators who voted Monday in favor of the deal "are not resisting Trump, they are enablers."Other groups such as the American Civil Liberties Union expressed disappointment and shared similar criticism.A block of liberal Democrats - some of them 2020 presidential hopefuls - stuck to their opposition. Sens. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts, Dianne Feinstein of California, Kirsten Gillibrand of New York and Cory Booker of New Jersey voted no, as did Independent Bernie Sanders of Vermont.Feinstein said she wasn't persuaded by McConnell's assurances and did not know how a proposal to protect the more than 700,000 younger immigrants would fare in the House.Democratic Sen. Jon Tester of Montana voted no on the procedural motion to re-open the government - the only no vote among 10 incumbent Democrats facing re-election this year in states won by Trump in 2016. Tester said in a statement that the 17-day budget did not include any funding for community health centers that are important to his rural state, nor did the deal include additional resources for border security.Washington's failure to find a permanent solution for undocumented immigrants like 23-year old Keny Murillo has him wondering if he'll be sent back to the country where he was born.The Triangle resident is one of the thousands of young people brought to the U.S. illegally as minors who will lose their protected immigration status when DACA expires March 5."I want to (trust the process), Murillo told ABC11. "I trust God that we're going to have a positive outcome.""It's a lot like the faith Murillo had at 9 years old when his parents - who were already in the U.S. with over-extended visas - decided to bring Murillo and his 14-year old brother here illegally."(We came to the U.S.) with different smugglers," he said.It took five attempts; Long, dangerous trips from Central America and north through Mexico.He says he was smuggled in trailers, and slept in cold corn fields. And just yards away from the U.S. border, Murillo said he had to swim across the Rio Grande - but didn't know how."And I started drowning and I just remember I couldn't breathe. The current was pulling me and I was trying to stay afloat," he said. "It was a Border Patrol agent actually who jumped in and rescued me and 14, 15 years later, I am here."Murillo grew up in Creedmoor. He was valedictorian at Granville Central High School. He went on to earn his degree at Furman University, Cum Laude.But Murillo says his hopes of going to medical school could be dashed with no deal on DACA.Morrisville Town Councilor Steve Rao just joined the New American Economy, a national bipartisan coalition advocating for comprehensive immigration reform."We need a deal now. We can't keep kicking the can down the road," Rao told ABC11. "This is a chance for the American people to pull together our leaders in Congress and do the right thing. We're sending a message to the world."Murillo, who hurried to Washington last week to pressure lawmakers on a solution for Dreamers pledges to keep fighting."We're not resting," he said. "We're going to continue to fight tirelessly for what is just."Another one of the 27,000 DACA recipients living in North Carolina is Maria Gonzalez.Gonzalez's parents brought her to the U.S. from Mexico when she was 1. Now, the 19-year-old Wake Tech Community College student is rallying and lobbying lawmakers with advocacy group El Pueblo, hoping to see a more permanent pathway to citizenship."(It's) a race against the clock to see if there will be a solution or what I can do to fix my status," she said. "And so every day it's just thinking of or trying not to think of the clock ticking."Gonzalez said she's been in limbo ever since Trump set a March expiration date on the program.The uncertainty she and others like her have felt for months is now extended for three more weeks; lawmakers will debate the issue with another government shutdown deadline looming."It put them in even more of a crisis because they didn't know what their future is going to hold," said William Saenz, El Pueblo spokesperson. "Are they going to be able to stay with their families? Are they going to have to go back to a country that most of them don't even remember being in?"For the next three weeks, Gonzalez said she feels invigorated to fight to stay in the only country she's ever known."It would be starting all over, starting a new life," she said.House Speaker Paul Ryan told "Fox and Friends" on Monday that if the Senate approved a temporary spending bill to reopen the government through Feb. 8, the House would approve it, too.The Senate vote came as most government offices cut back drastically or even closed on Monday, as the major effects of the shutdown were first being felt with the beginning of the workweek.Republicans have appeared increasingly confident that Democrats would bear the brunt of criticism for the shutdown. The White House and GOP leaders said they would not negotiate with Democrats on immigration until the government was reopened, and White House officials boasted that Trump didn't reach out to any Democratic lawmakers during the shutdown.In fact, Trump, who regularly disrupted negotiations in recent weeks, had been a relatively subdued player in the weekend debate. On Monday, he accused Democrats of prioritizing services and security for noncitizens over U.S. citizens. "Not good," his first tweet said. In a second tweet, he said, "Democrats have shut down our government in the interests of their far left base. They don't want to do it but are powerless!"On the Senate floor, No. 2 Senate GOP leader John Cornyn of Texas said that for shutting down the government, the Democrats "got nothing." He added that even though McConnell promised to take up the immigration bill by February, "he was going to do that anyway."While lawmakers feuded, signs of the shutdown were evident at national parks and in some federal agencies. Social Security and most other safety-net programs were unaffected by the lapse in federal spending authority. Critical government functions continued, with uniformed service members, health inspectors and law enforcement officers set to work without pay.