President Trump supporters to rally in Raleigh

RALEIGH, North Carolina (WTVD) --
Supporters of President Donald Trump are planning a rally to show they stand by the President at the state Capitol in Raleigh today.

Organizers say the "Spirit of America" rally is a grassroots movement by "Carolinas for Trump" and "Main Street Patriots."

The rally is also in response to protests against the President around the country.

Locally, demonstrators recently gathered to show their opposition to President Trump's immigration orders at "A Day without Immigrants" rally.

In a news release, organizers of Monday's pro-Trump rally say they'll be talking about how to support the President, our laws and communities.

The rally begins at 11:30 a.m. at the South Lawn of the state Capitol.

