POLITICS

President Trump to embark on first foreign trip as crisis unfolds at home

EMBED </>More Videos

This is President Donald Trump's first international trip since taking office (WTVD)

WASHINGTON --
President Donald Trump will leave Friday afternoon on his first international trip since taking office, a five-country journey to meet with some of the most important figures in the Middle East and Europe.

Trump is bucking tradition by journeying away from North America for his first foreign trek -- the past five presidents all visited U.S. neighbors Canada or Mexico as their first venture abroad.

The president's first stop will be in Saudi Arabia, before continuing to Israel, Italy, Vatican City, and Belgium. Along the way, he will meet with King Salman of Saudi Arabia, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, Pope Francis, Italian President Sergio Mattarella, King Philippe of Belgium, and the leaders of the G7 countries, among others.

Earlier this month, an administration official portrayed the decision to first visit Saudi Arabia -- home to two of Islam's holiest sites, Mecca and Medina -- as symbolic.

"We thought that was very important because, obviously, people have tried to portray the president in a certain way, but I think that what he wants to do is solve the same problem that a lot of the leaders in the Islamic world want to do," a senior administration official told ABC News.

Pope Francis commented on Trump's visit last weekend, saying that he would not judge the controversial president despite having divergent views on a number of issues, including climate change and immigration.

"I will tell him what I think, he will tell me what he thinks, but I never wanted to judge someone before I listen to the person first," Pope Francis said.

The trip will conclude with the president meeting NATO leaders and attending a G7 summit. Trump has previously met with all of the G7 leaders except French President Emmanuel Macron, who took office within the last week.

Friday morning, Trump tweeted that he was preparing to embark and that while abroad, his focus would be on the country he represents.



"Getting ready for my big foreign trip," wrote Trump. "Will be strongly protecting American interests - that's what I like to do!"

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicsu.s. & worldPresident Donald Trumpeuropemiddle eastisraelpope francis
(Copyright ©2017 ABC News Internet Ventures.)
Load Comments
POLITICS
At White House, Fayetteville mayor talks policy, funding
Trump calls it 'witch hunt' after naming of special counsel
Scary morning, then joyful news for Sen. Thom Tillis
Trump: 'No politician in history has been treated worse'
More Politics
Top Stories
Teen charged with exposing himself at Raleigh park
Experts detonate dynamite found in Nash County
Boy found dead in stolen car in Mississippi, 3 arrested
Wake leaders make plea for help for Garner residents
Anthony Weiner pleads guilty to sending obscene material to NC girl
Durham man racing to marry fiancé before she's deported
Driver critically hurt in Fayetteville fiery crash
Show More
Five Guys ranked best burger in America
Gas leak forces out residents at Morrisville apartments
5 hospitalized after eating gas station nacho cheese
Swedish prosecutor drops rape investigation of Assange
Greenville toddler rescued from hot car as mom shopped
More News
Top Video
'Kangarooing' shows positive impact on premature babies
Teen charged with exposing himself at Raleigh park
Wake leaders make plea for help for Garner residents
Experts detonate dynamite found in Nash County
More Video