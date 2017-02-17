  • BREAKING NEWS Watch live: Death penalty trial of man accused of murdering in-laws
POLITICS

President Trump to New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie: 'Have the meatloaf'

(Left: Photo/Shutterstock | Right: AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

TRENTON, N.J. --
New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie says President Donald Trump made him order meatloaf when they dined together at the White House this week.

Christie and his wife, Mary Pat, joined Trump at the White House on Tuesday.

The Republican governor said while guest hosting a New York sports talk radio show Thursday that Trump pointed out the menu and told people to get whatever they want. Then he said he and Christie were going to have the meatloaf.

"This is what it's like to be with Trump," Christie said. "He says, 'There's the menu, you guys order whatever you want.' And then he says, 'Chris, you and I are going to have the meatloaf.'"

Trump said "I'm telling you, the meatloaf is fabulous," according to Christie.

Trump and Christie discussed the nation's opioid epidemic during the lunch.

Christie on Wednesday signed a series of bills he requested to address the crisis, including a five-day limit on initial prescriptions for opioids and mandating state-regulated insurance plans cover treatment.

He said he didn't talk with Trump about any jobs.

GOP presidential candidate Donald Trump, left, talks with New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, right, at a rally at Lenoir-Rhyne University in Hickory, N.C., Monday, March 14, 2016.

Related Topics:
politicsdonald trumpchris christieopioidsTrentonWashington DC
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
POLITICS
AP: Trump weighs mobilizing Nat Guard for immigration roundups
Goldberg defends Trump after alleged NYFW bullying
Harward rejects offer to be Trump's national security adviser
'Day Without Immigrants' protests in Triangle, across US
More Politics
Top Stories
AP: Trump weighs mobilizing Nat Guard for immigration roundups
Lead found at Fayetteville's Montclair Elementary School
Father of man shot by Durham PD copes with shock of loss
NC pastor irate after American Girl introduces boy doll
'Heroin? Not my child!' ABC11 delves into drug epidemic
Ways to protect yourself against the flu
UNC: Flyer states acts of violence to Trump supporters
Show More
Police warning if you are planning to buy/sell online
Former NC HS track coach facing more child sex charges
Gottfried firing: Students react, coaching hunt begins
I-Team: Where are Durham Police's body cameras?
Man arrested for plotting to bomb Target stores
More News
Photos
Red carpet fashion from the 2017 Grammy Awards
Behind the scenes at the Westminster dog show
PHOTOS: North Carolina at Duke
PHOTOS: Russian tattoo artist turns abuse scars into butterflies
More Photos