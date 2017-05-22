POLITICS

President Trump to propose $4.1 trillion budget slashing safety-net programs for poor, boosting military

Donald Trump speaks at a rally organized by Tea Party Patriots in on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, Sept. 9 (Carolyn Kaster)

President Donald Trump's first budget proposal to Congress includes $1.7 trillion in spending cuts over ten years, including $800 billion from Medicaid and other benefits programs.

The proposal for Fiscal Year 2018, called "A New Foundation for American Greatness," also includes sunny projections for economic growth and tax revenue to balance the federal budget within ten years.

"What Trumponomics is and what this budget is a part of, is trying to get to sustained three percent economic growth in this country again," White House budget director Mick Mulvaney said in a briefing with reporters on Monday. "We do not believe that is something fanciful."
