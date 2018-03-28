POLITICS

President Trump tweets that David Shulkin will be replaced as head of the VA

Veterans Affairs Secretary David Shulkin

President Donald Trump is firing Veterans Affairs Secretary David Shulkin and replacing him with the White House doctor in the wake of a bruising ethics scandal and a mounting rebellion within the VA.


Trump tweets that he intends to nominate "highly respected Admiral Ronny L. Jackson, MD, as the new Secretary of Veterans Affairs."

Trump says Robert Wilkie, an undersecretary at the Defense Department, will serve as acting VA secretary until Jackson is confirmed.

Ronny Jackson will take over as head of the VA.


Shulkin is the second Cabinet secretary to depart over controversies involving expensive travel, following former Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price's resignation last September.

Trump says he is "thankful for Dr. David Shulkin's service to our country and to our GREAT VETERANS!"
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
politicspoliticsveterans
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
POLITICS
Shulkin, McMaster and Trump's other notable firings, resignations
Why you should care about the U.S. Census
Retired justice urges repeal of 2nd amendment; NRA fires back
Wake teen on March for our Lives: 'Felt like I had to go'
More Politics
Top Stories
Two people injured in shooting at Durham Walmart
Second person charged after Facebook video showed baby smoking marijuana
Warrant: Durham man excited by Austin bombings arrested for homemade bottle bomb
Does cell phone radiation cause cancer? Scientists gather at RTP to discuss
March 28 marks anniversary of devastating 1984 NC tornado outbreak
UPDATE: DA says no prosecution of Raleigh officers after man's death in police custody
Check those blue envelopes! Valpak slipping random $100 in coupon mailings
Construction underway for Autryville firehouse destroyed by tornado
Show More
Police: Raleigh man exposed himself in apartment lobby
41-year-old man dead in Sanford officer-involved shooting
Gentrification fears in Raleigh as 80-year-old church up for sale
Planned Parenthood asks Disney for princess who's had an abortion
Teacher accused of sex with 13-year-old student in classroom
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Shooting at Durham Walmart
PHOTOS: March for Our Lives across the country
Floral festival coming in bloom at NC Museum of Art
NC State football holds pro day
More Photos