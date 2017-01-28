POLITICS

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Canada will take refugees

(Rolex dela Pena)

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has a message for refugees rejected by President Donald Trump: Canada will take you.



Trudeau tweeted Saturday "To those fleeing persecution, terror & war, Canadians will welcome you, regardless of your faith. Diversity is our strength #WelcomeToCanada ."

Trudeau also tweeted a picture of him greeting a Syrian child at Toronto's airport.



Trudeau oversaw the arrival of more than 39,000 Syrian refugees soon after he was elected in late 2015.

The young prime minister has been reluctant to criticize President Donald Trump. His government has been trying to balance his liberal view of the world while not offending the new Trump administration.

More than 75 percent of Canada's exports are to the U.S.
