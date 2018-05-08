POLITICS

Problems at polls reported in Halifax County

HALIFAX COUNTY, NC (WTVD) --
Halifax County experienced some problems at the polls Tuesday morning as North Carolina voters turned out to vote in the primary.

Some precincts reported problems checking in voters.

Patrick Gannon, a spokesperson with the North Carolina State Board of Elections, said the BOE is "aware of issues with checking in voters at a few precincts and are trying to determine the cause."

US House members, legislators seek N Carolina primary wins
North Carolina voters are choosing their parties' nominees in dozens of legislative and congressional primary races congested with contestants who were spurred by strong feelings about President Donald Trump or their state's redistricting struggles.


Gannon said BOE staff have been in communication with Halifax County election officials since early Tuesday morning.

He the issue pertained to unaffiliated voters who tried to obtain Democratic ballots.

State and county officials are working to address the issue.

"We regret the confusion and strongly encourage anyone who may have left a polling place without voting to return and cast their ballot," Gannon said in a statement. "The polls are open until 7:30 p.m. and anyone in line at that time will be able to vote.
