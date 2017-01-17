POLITICS

Prominent North Carolina Democrats skipping Trump swearing-in

President-elect Donald Trump (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

RALEIGH (WTVD) --
Two of North Carolina's Democratic representatives in Congress are joining more than 40 House Democrats who plan to boycott the inauguration of President-elect Donald Trump.

Representatives G.K. Butterfield and Alma Adams said Monday they won't attend Trump's swearing-in Friday at the U.S. Capitol.

In a statement, Adams said "In November, the President-elect promised to bridge the divide to help us find common ground. Unfortunately, that promise has not been honored. Instead, President-elect Trump has validated our fears with his cabinet picks, tweets and attacks."

The number of lawmakers who initially said they would skip the event has increased after Trump lashed out at Rep. John Lewis, D-Ga., on Saturday for challenging his legitimacy to be the next president.

Butterfield said on Twitter that he can't attend because of Trump's "brand of division and insult." He also says he hopes Trump's behavior will change.



Adams said after the inauguration, she plans to focus on "ensuring that all North Carolinians have a fair and equal voice."

"I cherish our democracy and have a profound respect for the peaceful transition of power. However, I cannot in good faith and consciousness pretend to celebrate the inauguration of someone who has spoken so horribly about women, minorities and the disabled. Instead, I am staying home to continue working toward our priorities and to meet with constituents, many of who are fearful of what lies ahead," she said.

The Associated Press contributed to this story

