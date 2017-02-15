North Carolina lawmakers are hoping to get a bill passed that will make a Fayetteville festival the official fried chicken festival in the state.Representatives Elmer Floyd, James Boles, Josh Dobson, and C. Graham filed House Bill DRH40017-LG-6, which is entitled, Adopt State Fried Chicken Festival.They aim to have the Fayetteville Fried Chicken Festival as the official fried chicken festival in North Carolina.The bill cites several reasons for the push including that fried chicken is a common staple in many Southern households.