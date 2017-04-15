  • BREAKING NEWS WATCH LIVE: April the Giraffe welcomes her new baby
POLITICS

Protesters march to demand Trump release tax returns

(AP Photo/ Evan Vucci)

RALEIGH, North Carolina --
Tax Day marches are scheduled in three North Carolina cities to protest President Donald Trump refusing to release his tax returns.

Marches are planned Saturday in Raleigh, Charlotte, and Mooresville on the day Americans normally must complete their annual tax returns. The deadline this year is extended to Tuesday.

Protest organizers are demanding that Donald Trump release his tax returns and urging lawmakers to pass laws requiring presidential candidates to release them. They note that Trump is the first president in four decades who has refused to make his tax returns public, meaning there is no transparency into the sources of his income, debts and how much he's paid in taxes.

More than 100 similar marches are scheduled across the country on Saturday.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicsprotestPresident Donald TrumptaxesRaleigh
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
POLITICS
Justice Department drops NC LGBT rights lawsuit
Pierce Freelon is a fresh face in the Durham mayor race
Effort to reinstate NC same-sex marriage ban goes nowhere
Raleigh leaders recap residents' concerns at meeting
More Politics
Top Stories
Man killed in Raleigh shooting
LIVE GIRAFFE CAM: April welcomes her new baby
Pence aims to reassure allies as tension mounts with North Korea
3 injured in crash on Creedmoor Road in Raleigh
Hillside High theater students back from dream trip to Cuba
Durham shopping center on verge of major revitalization
Charlotte boy gets stuck in rotating restaurant, dies
Show More
Fire burns 3 boats at Kerr Lake marina
Oklahoma 'witch' gets life term for terrorizing grandchild
Veteran says 'vicious' dogs attacked him in Fayetteville
Political signs torched in Durham neighborhood
Ex-NFL star Aaron Hernandez acquitted in 2012 double slaying
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Boats burned in Kerr Lake marina fire
PHOTOS: Fayetteville's Hop in the Park
PHOTOS: Shooting at elementary school in San Bernardino, California
PHOTOS: Stockholm, Sweden 'terror' attack
More Photos