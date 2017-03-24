POLITICS

Protestors 'die-in' at Duke over Obamacare repeal

The protest at Duke

By
DURHAM, North Carolina (WTVD) --
Protestors gathered on the campus of Duke University Friday morning to demonstrate against what they feel will happen to hundreds of thousands of North Carolinians if the Affordable Care Act is repealed.

One organizer of the "Die In" said she expected close to two hundred people. Though the crowd did not quite meet that number, the small crowd came with a big voice.

Among those in the crowd was Greensboro resident John Thompson. He said that he almost always votes Republican but credits the ACA with saving his life.

"When I lost my job, I also lost my health insurance. During the year I was unemployed and I also got cancer. So without Obama care, I would have been uninsured for the rest of my days," he explained.

Protecting Progress in Durham is the grassroots organization, founded in January, responsible for the protest. Founder Kelly Garvy said she doesn't feel like lawmakers have dedicated enough time to proper health care reform.

"I've spent more time on my papers in college than they have in reforming a sixth of the nation's economy," she offered.

The protest came just ahead of the vote to appeal the ACA and as Senator Richard Burr was scheduled to speak in a closed session on Duke's campus.

"We want Senator Burr to vote no on Trump care," said Garvy. "There are people who would have died without Obamacare and are terrified to be in that position again."

