POLITICS

Andrew Puzder says he's withdrawing his nomination for labor secretary

CKE Restaurants CEO Andy Puzder is withdrawing his name from labor secretary consideration. (Jack Plunkett)

WASHINGTON, DC --
In a statement, Andrew Puzder says he's withdrawing his nomination for labor secretary.

The fast food executive says in a statement provided to The Associated Press that he was "honored to have been considered by President Donald Trump to lead the Department of Labor and put America's workers and businesses back on a path to sustainable prosperity."

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

Puzder says "while I won't be serving in the administration, I fully support the President and his highly qualified team."

Puzder's confirmation hearing was scheduled for Thursday. But some Republicans had raised concerns about his failure to pay taxes for five years on a former housekeeper who wasn't authorized to work in the U.S.

Puzder is CEO of CKE Restaurants Inc.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicspolitics
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
POLITICS
Proposed NC bill wants official fried chicken festival
NC GOP balks at Gov. Cooper's new HB2 repeal proposal
Outrage, fear as ICE cracks down in immigration raids
Letter: Potential conflict with Cooper Cabinet nominee
More Politics
Top Stories
Person killed in Durham officer-involved shooting
Ex-wife: 'I didn't want my children to see me dead'
New push to find missing Wake County man
Shooting suspect found in Chapel Hill after manhunt
NC to join national 'One Day Without Immigrants'
Sources: NCSU's Gottfried likely out, barring late surge
Burglar targeting Asian restaurants in Fayetteville
Show More
Lawsuit: Autistic student raped classmate while aide napped
12 students injured in Alamance County school bus crash
Woman killed after SUV struck tree stump in Wake County
NC bill under consideration would make helmets optional
Raleigh Red Cross worker lending helping hand in CA
More News
Photos
Red carpet fashion from the 2017 Grammy Awards
Behind the scenes at the Westminster dog show
PHOTOS: North Carolina at Duke
PHOTOS: Russian tattoo artist turns abuse scars into butterflies
More Photos