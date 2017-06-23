Raleigh activists push back against GOP healthcare plan

I am very supportive of the Senate #HealthcareBill. Look forward to making it really special! Remember, ObamaCare is dead. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 22, 2017

For almost three hours Thursday night, volunteers worked the phones inside Raleigh's NC Justice Center, pushing back against the Republican healthcare bill."We're going to make as many calls as possible," said Nicole Dozier, the director of the Health Advocacy Center. "We have folks calling people and asking them to call our senators, (Thom) Tillis and (Richard) Burr, and telling them it is not right."As volunteers were making their cold calls to North Carolina voters, President Donald Trump sounded off on Twitter, expressing his support for the measure."I am very supportive of the senate #healthcarebill," the president posted. "Look forward to making it really special! Remember, ObamaCare is dead."The president's tweet did not go over very well inside the phone bank."I don't want to lose my care and I don't want millions of North Carolinians and people all over the country to lose their health care," said volunteer Elena Severio who went four years with no health care coverage after her husband retired.Severio's pre-existing condition, a hypo-thyroid disease, priced her out of the market. And despite the fact that the Republican-backed Senate bill keeps protections for patients with pre-existing conditions, Severio and other critics are blasting the bill as heartless; It allows states to opt out of essential health benefits, defunds Planned Parenthood for at least 1 year, and makes deep cuts to Medicaid."There are 2 million people in North Carolina who are using Medicaid as their health insurance," Dozier said. "To destroy Medicaid is to destroy the contract that we have in this country to take care of people who need help."The state's duo of Republican Senators offered their takes on the bill; Burr saying, "While not perfect, the bill does provide the funding we need to support our most vulnerable North Carolinians."Tillis wrote: "I've heard countless stories from North Carolinians who have had their lives upended by Obamacare ... Any replacement plan must be a net improvement ... I look forward to carefully reviewing the draft legislation."Currently, the Senate bill does not have enough votes to pass. Republicans can only afford to lose two votes. As it stands now, four Republicans say they can't support it.