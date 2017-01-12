POLITICS

Raleigh nonprofit vows to fight to get Facebook page back
Living Ultraviolet is in a battle to get its Facebook page back.

RALEIGH (WTVD) --
A local nonprofit is determined to get its Facebook page back.

Conrad James of Raleigh is frustrated with the social media site. James represents the civil and social justice group "Living Ultraviolet" in the Triangle. And Wednesday he learned that Facebook removed one of the group's recent videos and shut down its page.

The uploaded video in question was in protest of Alabama Sen. Jeff Sessions, Donald Trump's pick for Attorney General.

"This just brings up a question of freedom of speech and rights," James said.

The group received this response from Facebook explaining why the page was shut down: "You created a page that has violated Facebook's rights and responsibilities."

Facebook monitors posts to avoid bullying, suicidal threats, and even attacks on public figures from being shared. But Living Ultraviolet says that was never its intention.

"Those are the very things that we actually fight against. Our acronym is LUV so we wouldn't be professing hatred towards anybody, we'd be professing our name," James said.

The group said now that the page is off limits, it is having a tough time promoting its rally this weekend. The group is considering legal action to get its page back up.

"We are a movement and movements cannot be stopped," James said.

ABC11 reached out to Facebook about this situation but has not heard back.

