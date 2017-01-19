Raleigh will follow in footsteps of women's DC march

The official name includes only where the women are marching and not why, but organizers say that's no accident."We've got so many organizations represented that people can plug into concretely," volunteer Saba Taj told ABC11. "Doing this in a visible, public space is a statement."On Saturday, Taj will join thousands of people in downtown Raleigh for a march following the blueprint of Women's March on Washington, where an estimated 200,000 people will rally at the National Mall. Issues on participants' minds include everything from reproductive rights to voting rights to immigration.Taj says men are definitely welcome."In a community where we love each, we want to take care of each other - this is a part of that," she proclaims. "We can all use the privileges and access that we have in order to stand up for one another."Organized mostly on Facebook and social media, Women's March on Washington has 616 "sister marches" happening Saturday, including the event in Raleigh. According to the march's official website, more than 1.36 million people have signed up to participate.The list includes several locations in North Carolina, including Asheville, Black Mountain, Burnsville, Charlotte, Greensboro, Hillsborough, Mooresville, Morganton, New Bern, West Jefferson, Wilmington and Winston-Salem.For more information,